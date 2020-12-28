HARRISBURG — Local confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 326 over the last two days in five area counties, according to state data. Additionally, 10 new deaths were reported in those counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 3,779 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 4,884 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 8,663, bringing the statewide total to 613,804.
There are 5,905 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring, the state reported. Of that number, 1,145 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18–24 stood at 15.1%.
The state reported 127 new deaths Monday and 76 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 15,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 4,303 cases (207 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 5,146 cases (113 deaths)
• Union County, 2,552 cases (34 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,446 cases (66 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,610 cases (41 deaths)
