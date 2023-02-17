MILTON — Baugher Elementary school students spent Thursday morning getting a taste of the skills they would need to pursue careers such as brand managers, zoo exhibit planners and electricians.
“Today we have students from our high school in six out of our seven programs here educating fourth-grade students across our district about some of the different job opportunities that they could explore in those specific CTE programs,” said Amanda Smith-Derck, cooperative education coordinator and diversified occupations teacher at Milton High.
CTE is the high school’s Career and Technical Education program.
“The fourth-grade students filled out a survey a couple weeks ago to give high school kids an idea of where they would be,” said Lee Kaar, a fourth-grade teacher at Baugher Elementary.
Students from both Baugher and White Deer Elementary had the chance to learn hands-on skills directly from high school students in the accounting, agriculture, early childhood education, construction trades, criminal justice, and automotive technology programs. Set up at different tables throughout the cafeteria, fourth graders were able to engage in activities related to fingerprinting, the aviation alphabet, and even zoo exhibit planning.
“We’re here for construction trades,” said Quinn Keister, a junior.
The construction trades program teaches high schoolers the skills they would need to take up careers in carpentry, electrical, masonry, and plumbing. Keister and his classmate Wyatt Ficks spent their morning teaching fourth graders about some of the electrician basics, including simple currents and residential wiring.
“We tried explaining how their tablets work since they run on a battery,” said Ficks, a junior. “I think they got the concept.”
Ficks and Keister were just a couple of the CTE high school students who had been selected by their instructors to participate in the event.
The event at Baugher and White Deer is one of a handful of events taking place over the course of CTE month, which runs through February and culminates in the CTE Olympics on March 1.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.