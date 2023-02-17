MILTON — Baugher Elementary school students spent Thursday morning getting a taste of the skills they would need to pursue careers such as brand managers, zoo exhibit planners and electricians.

“Today we have students from our high school in six out of our seven programs here educating fourth-grade students across our district about some of the different job opportunities that they could explore in those specific CTE programs,” said Amanda Smith-Derck, cooperative education coordinator and diversified occupations teacher at Milton High.

