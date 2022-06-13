LEWISBURG — Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna was announced as the theme of the 11th Annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP).
Entry at no charge to the contest offers individuals of all ages and abilities the opportunity to go outside, explore, and capture the many landscapes, resources, and towns along the Susquehanna Greenway.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners within each category: River Towns, Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife.
Winning images will also be printed, framed, and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna region within Pennsylvania, including the State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.
“SGP seeks to inspire and celebrate the connections that are shared between our communities and the Susquehanna River,” said SGP Executive Director, Corey Ellison. “Our annual photo contest provides one way of fostering this connection by encouraging people to get out on the Greenway and explore the Susquehanna through a camera lens.”
The deadline for photo submissions is Thursday, June 30.
Eligible participants can visit susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest to learn more and submit photographs in one or all four categories. Entries must be submitted electronically through the SGP portal and in accordance with contest guidelines.
The Susquehanna Greenway is a 500-mile corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River. The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore.
