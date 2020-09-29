LEWISBURG — One of the proponents of an upcoming public forum about police policies has long been concerned about the topic.
The Public Forum with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 via the Zoom meeting platform. Registration information is available at both the Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township websites (www.lewisburgborough.org, www.ebtwp.org).
Janice Butler, who proposed the idea to the commission several months ago, said racism, injustice and policing were personally important subjects years before the most recent round of headlines.
“When Michael Brown was killed and there were protests in Ferguson (Mo.), I organized some conversations on (the Bucknell) campus for us to try and grapple with the legacy of racism in our country and why it is that people in marginalized communities feel so upset about what is happening to them,” Butler said. “Police violence is one manifestation of the racism that is current and has been here historically.”
Butler said it was necessary for all citizens to understand the situation of people who may have not been given a voice before.
“I began by asking the question of could something like what happened to George Floyd or any of these other victims of police brutality could this happen here,” Butler said. “I wanted to know if our police department had training, had a use of force policy (or) were able to deescalate situation.”
Butler said it was a relief to find out that the regional police has a use of force policy and training about racial bias concerns. But she added the general public might not be aware of it.
“In this instance, we pay the police to protect and serve us,” Butler said. “I think that it is critical we know what policies they are following and provide them with the resources they need to do their job in fair and just way.”
Public support has taken the form of a petition signed by 165 individuals in favor of a forum as well as review of policies. To date, 109 people have registered for the public forum which has room for 300 viewers.
“No one has said to me it is a bad idea,” Butler noted. “Some people may not understand the importance of having this kind of conversation when they may not perceive there to be problems, but I think to be proactive and to create more cooperation and understanding might actually prevent a tragedy or a volatile incident from happening.”
For people who may not have a device to watch the program, it may also be viewed in person at East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. Masks must be worn, and the meeting room can accommodate up to 25 people following COVID distancing restrictions.
Butler said holding the forum primarily via Zoom, as opposed to a more traditional “town hall” meeting, was on balance a positive move.
“We will have some limitations with the online program,” Butler said. “But we are trying to work within those constraints.”
Registrants will be asked to submit questions in advance or check off a list of topics they would like addressed.
Small group discussions were planned via “breakout rooms” following the presentation. A note-taker will be in each room so that the points made, minus names, can be brought back to the police commission.
Butler said allowing people a place to voice concerns would be among the preferred outcomes of the forum. The values police should operate with could also be talked about so common-sense measures were in place to overcome any sort of bias which arises.
Chief Paul Yost of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police will open with an overview of police policies regarding the use of force, training, anti-bias measures and complaint procedures. Questions will follow.
Susan Jordan of the Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center will moderate the online meeting.
