When I say, “God speaks to me,” I do not mean he approaches me personally and speaks audible words. What I mean is: He speaks to my mind and heart from many places in the scripture. Memorized scripture comes back to me frequently. One such scripture is I Peter 5:17,”Cast all your cares upon him, for he cares for you.” Those words bring instant comfort.
For instance, I recall many times when he has kept me calm or comforts me in my tears or pain. Because I know what he has done in the past, I am comforted.
Sometimes I read a familiar scripture passage and I see it in a new way. Or the Sunday sermon opens my mind to additional truths I hadn’t explored before. Internalizing the fact that God calls ordinary people to serve him, one case was the Prophet Samuel.
Samuel was a “common” child with an extraordinary mother. She took him to the temple to dedicate him for God’s service. God revealed himself to Samuel who would replace Eli. Eli had been Samuel’s teacher. But Eli’s sons did not follow God’s way. God has Holy anger against sin, and the sons were rejected as God’s next messengers.
God has a sense of humor too, did you know? Of course he does, humor is not new to people of the earth. God is perfectly just and holy, so His humor is not evil or suggestive of sin. Here are just a few examples: Luke 6:41-42: “How can you see a speck in the eye of another when you have a log in your own eye?”
Elijah and the gods of Baal were praying for fire to come down and consume the sacrifice on the alter. After many hours of the Baal worshipers praying and cutting themselves asking for fire to consume the sacrifice, Elijah says, “Talk louder, maybe your god is asleep, on vacation, or using the restroom.” I Kings 18:27.
Another is when Balaam is planning to go to curse the people of God. The donkey stops and speaks in Numbers 22:28-30.
Here is a little humor enjoyed recently when we were on a restful and fun trip in Ocean City, Maryland. Some fun and humor turned up unannounced. Friends, Shirley, Darlis, Jackie and I have laughed at ourselves.
We left Middleburg about 5:00 a.m., arrived at our hotel at 10:30. We put our baggage on a cart, and three of us pushed it to the fifth floor (elevator, of course). We waited for Shirley to bring the key from the desk.
There she told us we weren’t allowed in our room until 4 p.m. We put our luggage back in the car and went for lunch. Later, while unpacking my suitcase, I found no tops to wear except the one I had on. Shirley and Jackie each gave me one to wear. Shirley’s was a pajama top. It matched capris I had along, so I was set. I washed my one top every other day while wearing the borrowed tops.
Shirley and Jackie were on a dolphin watch. All their clothes got washed as did their hair and shoes. They are sure the captain turned the boat purposely to have waves crash over them.
We went to Assateague and saw the horses. We each think we drank a gallon of water each hot day and didn’t even need to find a restroom! We saw the normal things on the boardwalk and the shore including entertainment on the boardwalk.
The girls saw a man charged by security for smoking. I needed proof, so I “flew” downstairs to catch him before he left. Yep, he was fined $50. He and his wife were sitting below the sign! We never saw the sign either. It also said dogs and skateboards were forbidden, yet we saw them regularly! Dogs were allowed in restaurants too.
A few other things. Perhaps Shirley and I should be committed. She got socks out for underwear, and I had a clothespin on the back of my pajama top. On the elevator, one of us hit the wrong floor with her butt. At mini-golf, we have no cause to brag, though Shirley whipped all of us every time. When a ball went into the stream, I was going after it and everyone in the mini golf park yelled, “Let it go, let it go.” Now where have I heard that before, Elsa?
The 4th of July fireworks were rained out with a downpour, but a half hour late, they began! They were the best fireworks I ever saw. There were at least five launchers going at the same time.
We also went to Frontier Town, I wish I had space to write about it. If you go to Ocean City, it is worth seeing.
Many other things happened, but I can’t read all my notes.
Above all, the Lord was with us, as He is every moment of every day!
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.
