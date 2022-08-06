When I say, “God speaks to me,” I do not mean he approaches me personally and speaks audible words. What I mean is: He speaks to my mind and heart from many places in the scripture. Memorized scripture comes back to me frequently. One such scripture is I Peter 5:17,”Cast all your cares upon him, for he cares for you.” Those words bring instant comfort.

For instance, I recall many times when he has kept me calm or comforts me in my tears or pain. Because I know what he has done in the past, I am comforted.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.

