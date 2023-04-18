Students participate in leadership conference
PROVIDED BY JESSICA HETRICK

NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institutes’ HOSA chapter participated in the 44th annual Penn HOSA State Leadership Conference competition, held March 29-31 at Valley Forge Convention Center, King of Prussia.

SUN’s HOSA chapter, which is comprised of Instructors: Robin Harvey, Health Professions 114; Kaylee Moser, Health Professions 201; and Dorothy Randler, Dental Health Technology. Students participated in this conference for academic leadership and career pathways for future health professionals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.