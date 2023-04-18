Students participate in leadership conference

NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institutes’ HOSA chapter participated in the 44th annual Penn HOSA State Leadership Conference competition, held March 29-31 at Valley Forge Convention Center, King of Prussia.
SUN’s HOSA chapter, which is comprised of Instructors: Robin Harvey, Health Professions 114; Kaylee Moser, Health Professions 201; and Dorothy Randler, Dental Health Technology. Students participated in this conference for academic leadership and career pathways for future health professionals.
Participating students included: Greenly Gearhart and Gabriella Rudy, Lewisburg Area School District, Medical Innovations; Kaylee Jenkins, Shikellamy School District, Medical Innovations; Rainlynn Nowlan and Sheila Ruiz Morales, Lewisburg Area School District, Nursing Assisting and Medical Math; Siamary Munoz Silva, Shikellamy School District, and Renee Jenkins, Mifflinburg School District, competed in CPR/ First Aid; Delaney Hassinger, Midd West School District, competed in Pathophysiology; Mickayla Auker, Selinsgrove School District, competed in Medical Terminology; Caeleigh Holohan, Mifflinburg School District, competed in Medical Assisting; Mackenzie Stahl, Mifflinburg School District, competed in Nutrition; and Rebecca Straub, Mifflinburg School District, competed in Dental Terminology.
Lawrence Henry, Shikellamy School District, competed in Home Health Aid, placing first. Alexis Phillips; Midd West School District, competed in Dental Assisting, placing first. Both Phillips and Henry will compete in June in Dallas, Texas, at the International HOSA Competition.
