MILTON — The Borough of Milton has been awarded a $73,000 recycling grant from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Borough Manager Jess Novinger announced during Tuesday’s council meeting that she was notified earlier in the day the grant she applied for has been approved. The funds will be used to purchase two new trailers for the curbside recycling program, an additional concrete pad for the recycling center, two additional roll-off recycling containers and a new wood chipper.
Council approved the borough’s $3 million 2021 budget.
As previously noted by Novinger, the budget includes a .75 mill increase in property taxes.
In 2020, she said Milton’s millage rate was 18.55. With the increase, .5 mills will be directed to the general government fund, and .25 mills will go toward fire protection.
It was noted during Tuesday’s meeting that the increase in millage will allow the fire department to purchase a new rescue/engine.
Novinger previously explained that a property assessed at $100,000 is currently charged $1,855 per year in borough real estate taxes. With the tax increase, the owner will pay $1,930 per year in borough taxes.
During her Tuesday report to council, Novinger said the Department of Public Works has been sealing cracks in the community pool. All new skimmers have also been purchased. However, she said the pool still has a “major leak” which has not yet been pinpointed.
Recently, the pool was filled to its mid point, but still lost 75,000 gallons of water. She said the pool will soon be drained and winterized.
“We were confident we had all the cracks sealed good… it all looked good,” Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer told council. “We will have to do some extra exploratory work to find out where it’s leaking from.”
Council President Mark Shearer thanked the department for its work. However, he expressed concern about the pool.
“It’s making me nervous,” Shearer said. “(The pool) is an asset to this community.”
The pool did not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needed repairs. In October, council authorized the Department of Public Works to make the minimum needed repairs to the pool, at a cost not to exceed $7,500.
During his report to council on Tuesday, Shearer reported he was diagnosed with COVID-19 just over two weeks ago.
Shearer, who participated in the meeting via Zoom, said he has now recovered.
“I fared a lot better than others (diagnosed with COVID-19), thank God,” Shearer said. “I’m glad it’s over (and I’ve recovered).”
Due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the region, Shearer directed that the Wednesday, Dec. 9, council meeting will be held exclusively via Zoom.
During his report to council on Tuesday, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said members of the department in November have logged 149.16 man hours responding to 20 calls for service. Of those, two were structurer fires the department was called to assist with in neighboring municipalities.
