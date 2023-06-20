NEW BERLIN — The Krazterville Fire Police recently held the second annual Charlie Jordan Memorial Cornhole tournament, at the New Berlin Recreation Hall.
The event, facilitated by Packer Island Cornhole, was a success, with 29 teams spread across three different divisions—professional, amateur and backyard. The top three places in each division were awarded cash prizes.
The event was made possible by many organizations, businesses, and individuals who provided sponsorships.
In addition to the tournament, the Kratzerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary held a Chinese auction, raising nearly $500.
All proceeds raised from the annual event support the Kratzerville Fire Police Squad who all year long provide traffic support in the event of emergencies and also for large scale events, keeping communities safe. The event raised $2,500 for the squad and will be used for uniforms, safety equipment, and training for its dedicated members.
In October 2021, Charlie Jordan, 53, fire police officer, passed away due to complications from COVID-19. During his time with the Kratzerville Fire Police squad and the company, Charlie had always hoped to establish a regular cornhole tournament and had actively tried to plan the event when the pandemic shut down public events. This event has been held in his memory since 2022 with his children attending and supporting in his place.
The event will be held again in 2024.
