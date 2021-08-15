'Critical race theory' not part of public education

LEWISBURG — A position paper about critical race theory was recently distributed by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) and mentioned in the course of a meeting of Lewisburg Area School District directors.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, in an equity information update, said there has never been an intention to bring the academic perspective to public school.
"It is not part of our vernacular," Polinchock said. "It is a theory that is taught in law school to look at how the legal system has created inequities.
"It is an interesting argument for students in their 20s after they've graduated college to pursue that," Polinchock added. "It is not something that would ever become part of public school education."
However, Polinchock said the district continues to be culturally responsive to students.
"We pay attention to what their needs may be," she added. "We have students who are homeless, we have students who are English language learners, students with special needs and students that have some economic disadvantages."
Polinchock said the district does its best to remove barriers to education in such instances, but a perspective like critical race theory will not be part of it.
Personnel moves were approved by district directors at their most recent meeting.
They included addition of Cassidy Pantalone, first grade teacher at Kelly Elementary School. Pantalone, certified in elementary education for Pre-K through Grade 4, will be paid $40,821.75.
Ryan Hewitt, certified in music education for Pre-K through Grade 12, was hired as an instrumental music teacher at Linntown Intermediate and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School. A graduate of the College of New Jersey and Drake University, he will be paid $42,471, prorated for days worked.
Approval of new support staff and rates of pay for 2021-22 included Shawn Baker (technology technician, $24 per hour), Joshua Alvarado-Balestier (high school food service, $11.35 per hour) and Thomas Szeder (high school custodian, $12.30 per hour).
