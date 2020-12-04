MILTON — The Milton Area School District announced Friday that a high school student received a positive test result for COVID–19.
"Working in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we identified no students or staff who were around the affected individual," Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan wrote, in an email. "This is due to the building closures at the high school and the Thanksgiving break, which mitigated the impact of those needing to quarantine."
Additionally, Keegan said the student is a flex learning student who has not been present in the building since Nov. 17.
The announcement came just one day after the district announced it received notification that a middle school student, two middle school staff members and a Baugher Elementary School staff member received a positive test result for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Keegan announced the district was notified that two high school students, and one employee who worked between the district's two elementary schools, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 27.
