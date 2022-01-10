DANVILLE — A roast beef dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Trinity United Church of Christ at Strawberry Ridge, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
The menu will include roast beef, filling, mashed potatoes, green beans and
corn, apple sauce, pickled cabbage and a cupcake.
