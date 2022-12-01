MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today recognized PennDOT employees with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Three team members from PennDOT’s District 3 which represents Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties were among the honorees.

“PennDOT has a strong legacy of creativity to help us meet our daily mission and goals,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “I’m proud to recognize these employees for their creativity and dedication to the department.”

