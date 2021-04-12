LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Photography Club is challenging photographers of all abilities to walk around Lewisburg and take photos of Lewisburg architecture Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.
Two self-guided walking tours have been designed to help explore the architecture of Lewisburg. The first tour visits interesting architectural sites along Market Street, from the post office to the Susquehanna River. The second tour also starts at the post office, but travels down South Third Street to Bucknell's President's House.
An annotated map of downtown Lewisburg and the directions for the two walking tours can be found on the Lewisburg Photography Club's website, http://lewisburgphotoclub.org/.
The map and directions can also be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Lewisburg Photography Club’s table in Hufnagle Park during the Lewisburg Arts Council’s Arts in the Park! fair showcasing local arts organizations.
Photographers of all ages and skills can submit up to three of their best shots of Lewisburg architecture to be displayed in a month-long online Photo Show on the Photo Club’s website. No entrance fee is required. Send up to three .jpg images to hyde@bucknell.edu by 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Submit your photos using the following file name format: “LA-caption title–photographer’s name,jpg” where “LA” is code for Lewisburg Architecture, “caption title” is a descriptive name such as “Post Office” or “101 Market Street” to appear as the caption in the Photo Show. A sample might be “LA-Snoopy’s house-Charlie Brown.jpg.”
For questions, contact Dan Hyde at hyde@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-9994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.