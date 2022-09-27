MILTON — The Patton Logistics Group, a provider of integrated supply chain solutions for clients throughout the United States and Canada, is breaking ground on our new 150,000-square-foot warehouse in Milton.

The purchased land will hold a heated warehouse, secured with cameras and fencing. Additionally, ESFR sprinklers and LED lighting will be installed.

