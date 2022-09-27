MILTON — The Patton Logistics Group, a provider of integrated supply chain solutions for clients throughout the United States and Canada, is breaking ground on our new 150,000-square-foot warehouse in Milton.
The purchased land will hold a heated warehouse, secured with cameras and fencing. Additionally, ESFR sprinklers and LED lighting will be installed.
The 500' by 300' foot warehouse will feature 50' by 50’ bays with 28’ height clearance and 350 feet of truck maneuvering zones. There will be 16 9’ by 10’ dock doors and all ground level doors will be 14’ by 14’.
With ample trailer parking of an estimated 50 spaces, the facility will have the room to operate at a significant capacity.
As with our other Pennsylvania facilities, this warehouse features proximity to primary distribution coordinators that service the Northeast U.S., including I-81, I-80, I-476 and I-78.
The facility is expected to be completed in June.
