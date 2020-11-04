MILLMONT — Orders for handmade bonbons are being accepted through Sunday, Nov. 29, by members of Christ's United Lutheran Church, also known as "Four Bells Church."
Peanut butter, coconut cream or combination boxes containing three of each type will be available.
Orders will be available for pickup during a drive-thru event scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the church.
To place an order, contact Pearl at 570-716-4336 or bonbons@4bellschurch.com.
