SUN Tech students advance to state competition

NEW BERLIN — Two hundred and sixty-six students from SUN Area Technical Institute, Columbia-Montour AVTS, Northumberland County Career Center, Northern Tier Career Center, Keystone Central Career and Technology Center, Lycoming Career and Technology Center, North and South Schuylkill Career and Technology Centers, Wellsboro, Milton, Jersey Shore and Williamsport High Schools recently competed in 56 different skill and leadership contest areas at the Pennsylvania District VI Skills USA Competitions held at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.
SkillsUSA is a national student organization for students enrolled in trade, industrial, technical and health occupations educational programs. The students competed in both skill and leadership competitive events for the purpose of selecting those individuals who will advance to the state level.
First-place skill winners from SUN include culinary arts students, Quincy Baker in Action Skill; and Rusty Landis in Job Skill Demonstration A; Logan Othoudt in Industrial Motor Control; Justin Weikel in Masonry; advertising art student, Elizabeth Geiser in Prepared Speaking; Valentino Barillaro in Welding; Miles Aurand, Ben Malehorn, and Isaac Knepp in Welding Fabrication.
Second-place winners from SUN included: Daniel Shultz in Collision Repair; Madison Miller and her model Lauren Hackenberg.in Esthetics; Cynthia Loftus in Advertising Design; Billy Lutcher in Information Technology; Trey Bartholomew in Restaurant Service; Logan Piper in Diesel Technology; Jaden Wagner in Electrical Construction Wiring; Matt Skinner in Related Technical Math; Jacob King and Kenton Briggs in Mechatronics; Xander Weader, Random Ditty, Max Mitchell and Gage Kuhns in Team Works
Receiving third place awards were Damon Antrim, Kaden Jones and Casey Long in Automated Manufacturing; Carlos Rosado Santiago in Auto Refinishing; Austin Carollo; in Carpentry; Kiley Ranck, Danielle Malone, and Kiersten Mast in Crime Scene.
Other participants from SUN Tech who competed at the district level included: Darnell Nichols in Criminal Justice; Ian Montalvo-Ramos in Baking and Pastry Arts; Colton Klinefelter in Culinary Arts.
All first place medal winners will advance to compete at the state level. The Pennsylvania SkillsUSA Leadership and Skill Conference will be held April 12-14 in Hershey.
