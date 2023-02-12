SUN Tech students advance to state competition

SUN Tech students recently participate in a Skills USA competition in Williamsport.

NEW BERLIN — Two hundred and sixty-six students from SUN Area Technical Institute, Columbia-Montour AVTS, Northumberland County Career Center, Northern Tier Career Center, Keystone Central Career and Technology Center, Lycoming Career and Technology Center, North and South Schuylkill Career and Technology Centers, Wellsboro, Milton, Jersey Shore and Williamsport High Schools recently competed in 56 different skill and leadership contest areas at the Pennsylvania District VI Skills USA Competitions held at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.

SkillsUSA is a national student organization for students enrolled in trade, industrial, technical and health occupations educational programs. The students competed in both skill and leadership competitive events for the purpose of selecting those individuals who will advance to the state level.

