LEWISBURG — A local township amended its temporary sign ordinance Monday night to make it comply with a 2015 Supreme Court decision.
Solicitor Pete Matson said during a public hearing that the decision, Reed versus Town of Gilbert (Ariz.), stipulated that local ordinances make no distinction between political signs and other signs. Stacey Kifolo, EBT township manager, noted the goal was a “content neutral” ordinance which would stand up in court.
Mackenzie Stover, East Buffalo Township (EBT) planning and zoning officer, explained that zoning permits would not be required for non-permanent signs. They should not be placed within 10 feet of a lot or parcel boundary or within 10 feet of a street right-of-way.
In agricultural residential, agricultural preservation, woodland preservation, commercial and industrial zoning districts signs shall not exceed 20 square feet in area. In low density, medium density and residential urban zoning areas, signs shall not exceed six square feet.
Supervisors agreed to the change without a dissenting vote.
Adjustments included specifying that political signage should refer to election campaign signs. Distance between signs, to avoid intentional blocking by one interest or another, was changed to 10 feet in two residential and one residential urban zoning area, while signs in other zones would need to be 25 feet apart.
Removal of signs will be required within seven days after the purpose of the placement of the sign has been completed. Political campaign signs may remain up if the date of the campaign is removed. A political campaign sign with a date on it may be displayed indefinitely from behind a window at a house.
However, citizens had a variety of questions including Sue Ellen Feuerstein who asked if any revisions would be more restrictive than anything in the current ordinance. Supervisor Matt Schumacher said the consolidation would make the ordinance simpler. Supervisor Jim Knight said his reading of the revisions were that they would actually make the ordinance less restrictive. Stover added there would be an elimination of loopholes.
Margaret Marr was critical of what she called vague language which she feared would lead to biased enforcement by law enforcement and codes officers. She hoped it would have been sent back to the Planning Commission for a community discussion.
Stover indicated common sense enforcement would be observed, such as a working with the community and residents in the case of yard sale signs. Enforcement could include a summary charge after a notification process.
Kifolo also said signs on PennDOT right of way are sometimes removed by the agency without notice. She stressed that the township had no connection with such action by PennDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.