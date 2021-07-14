SNYDERTOWN — A pipe replacement project will begin Monday, July 19, along Snydertown Road, between Old Anthracite Road and Black Mill Road.
The work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. while a PennDOT maintenance crew begins to replace pipes.
Work is expected to be complete Aug. 6, weather permitting.
A detour will be in place using Main Street, Route 61 and Black Mill Road.
