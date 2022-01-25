Fletcher recognized for 35 years of service

MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s longtime martial arts instructor received a special recognition Tuesday, for his decades of dedication to the organization.
Larry Fletcher, who retired in 2021, was recognized during the organization’s annual meeting, held via Zoom, for his 35 years of service. The presentation included a video of Fletcher receiving a pin marking his years of service to the YMCA.
GSVYMCA Chief Executive Officer Bonnie McDowell praised Fletcher for his dedication.
“You have worked with people of all ages, of all backgrounds of all abilities,” she said. “You have treated everybody with the same respect. You have changed so many lives.”
Through his years teaching classes at the GSVYMCA branches, McDowell said Fletcher has worked with more than 2,500 students.
“You have so much to be proud of,” she said, to Fletcher. “You have had an extraordinary career.”
Fletcher expressed appreciation for the recognition.
“It’s been an absolute honor working at the YMCA,” he said.
Other employees recognized for reaching milestones in their years of service were: Gayle Tobin, 25 years; Melissa Barnes, 20 years; Virginia Hollenbach and Andrea Stotter, 15 years; Melanie Garrison, Tiffany Poust, Jill Snyder and Amy Tirpak, 10 years; and Darlene Bayly, June Bergen, Corinne Brosious, Giovanna Bua, Tiffany Cydis, Katrina DuRussell, Richelle Finerghty, Sharon Huff, Dolores Komlos, Erica Montalvo, Vicki Pachucki, Jeanne Potratz, Janet Stengl-Pauling and Taylor Teichman, five years.
John Gotaskie, president of the GSVYMCA corporate board, spoke of the organization’s many accomplishments over the past year. In particular, he said 2021 marked the first year that each of the YMCA branches — in Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Sunbury — worked to address food insecurity.
At the Milton YMCA, Gotaskie said 118,000 meals and snacks were provided to those in need. The Mifflinburg YMCA Center served meals to 770 families in need.
According to Gotaskie the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center partnered with the Union County Food Hub to serve those in need. At the Sunbury YMCA, 12,000 pounds of food were given to families in need.
The Sunbury YMCA also provided 1,000 winter coats to those in need.
Gotaskie also highlighted the accomplishments of the Mifflinburg YMCA Center’s Teen Leaders program, which provided 851 servings of food to the Mifflinburg Backpack Program.
In addition, the teens volunteered with a Thanksgiving project which served 200 meals, through the United Methodist Church. Fourteen stockings were filled by the volunteers for RiverWoods residents.
While the GSVYMCA’s membership did dip in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gotaskie said it rebounded in 2021 and is now just 25% shy of its pre-COVID level.
According to Gotaskie the organization has 11,369 members, including 5,895 men and 5,474 women.
In 2021, he said 33,192 people attended 4,532 group exercises classes offered through the four branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.