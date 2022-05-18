MIFFLINBURG — The Friends Group of R.B. Winter State Park will hold a volunteer work day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at the park.
Volunteers will be spreading mulch around the kid's playground and removing invasive plant species near Halfway Dam. Participants should bring work gloves and insect repellent. Meet at the park office: 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.
For more information, visit friendsofrbwinter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.