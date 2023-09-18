SELINSGROVE — Soroptimist International of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties (SUN) held its first business meeting of the 2023-2024 year, at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove.
North Atlantic Region Gov. Patti Yuengling attended as the special guest speaker. She updated the club on upcoming activities and the future direction of the region.
Karen Gehers, SI SUN Counties member and treasurer of the North Atlantic Region, recognized club Beverly Bayer for being a member for five years. She received a letter of service and a bouquet of flowers.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization of women with a mission to provide women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment, and a vision to provide women and girls with the resources and opportunities they need to reach their full potential and live their dreams.
The SUN Soroptimist Club, meets in person and via Zoom. Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month, excluding the months of July and August.
