SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Stacks of notebooks filled with handwritten notes, passages, dates and photos sit atop Walter Steinbacher's dining room table, several miles outside of South Williamsport and at the base of Bald Eagle Mountain.
"This is my office," said Steinbacher, as he thumbed through the work and pulled select pages.
That stack of notebooks, and all those hand-written pages became the book, "Point Man Up, One Marine's Memories of Vietnam." The book features gripping accounts of his year-plus in combat in Vietnam. Quick to credit the many "angels" that have come into his life over his 75 years, several so-called angels assisted in taking Steinbacher's hand-written notes detailing his life more than 55 years ago in the jungles and rice paddies of Vietnam.
The book includes harrowing memories of the many missions Steinbacher and his fellow Marines carried out daily while in combat, but also touches on the relationships maintained back home through hand-written letters to family members and his girlfriend at the time — and now wife — Diane.
"I didn't hold anything back," said Steinbacher. "I'm just a farmer, a mountain man. I'm not going to candy coat anything.
"It's hard."
Steinbacher, like most men of the time, chose to enlist rather than wait to be drafted. He detailed the trip across the river to Williamsport, and the trek up the stairs to meet with a Marine recruiter.
Lifelong friend Gary Lorson did the same days later and the two went through boot camp at Parris Island, S.C. together. The two graduated and in February 1966 began advanced training. By March, they were headed across the country to Camp Pendleton, Calif., where they were assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Marine Landing Team. More extensive training ensued and by July 1966, Steinbacher and 1,200 Marines were on a boat headed to South Vietnam.
First, though, was a stopover in the Philippines for additional jungle training. There the Marines got their first taste of the heat and humidity they would encounter fighting in Vietnam.
Marching into a mountain, Steinbacher recounted the exercise in the book. "Later in the day I ran out of water, and I began tapping bamboo trees to fill my canteens. The water was pure and I didn't need the nasty halogen tablets to kill all the bacteria."
Reminders of the ordeals combat soldiers experience — from staying dry in monsoons to having to eat cold C-rations as a meal — are prevalent throughout Steinbacher's writing and add a human touch to the brutality evident in war.
Opting to stay away from the politics of the war at the time, Steinbacher focused on the life of a Marine in the trenches of a war that later played out on television screens for Americans to see near daily. Highly trained, he praised the efficiency and morale of his fellow Marines as they prepared to put their training to use in combat.
Confidence in his skill and that of his fighting unit, it didn't take long for Steinbacher to realize this was a different kind of war.
"We were going over there to end it, to end the war," said Steinbacher. "That's what we thought. We were in the wrong war, wrong time."
Within hours of first stepping foot in South Vietnam, Steinbacher saw this was a war unlike that his fellow Marines fought in World War II or even Korea.
"The rules of engagement were really strict," Steinbacher remembered. "We were like hybrids, half warriors half missionaries.
"We were always outnumbered. All we knew, after the monsoons in February and March, they (the enemy) were active. Every day we had one ambush and one patrol. It was all containment — win the hearts and minds — mission impossible."
Within days, Steinbacher saw heavy doses of combat and he recalled the feeling of going from highly trained Marine to a veteran of combat action.
"It's like taking a shot in the arm," he said. "It's like a shot of adrenaline. After that, it was calm."
Soon, Steinbacher began taking point on missions, a job he relished.
"All I was focused on was us," he said. "I just wanted to be out front."
"Point Man Up: One Marine's Memories of Vietnam" is available at Otto's Bookstore, Williamsport and Mondragon, Lewisburg.
Next week: Respect for the enemy, trying to make sense of casualties, and hoping to make it home.
