Jake Blount to perform at Campus Theatre

LEWISBURG — Traditional folk and roots musician Jake Blount will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. Masks are required.
Blount is an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and ethnomusicologist based in Providence, R.I. He is half of the internationally touring duo Tui, a 2020 Strathmore Artist in Residence and a board member of Bluegrass Pride. He is a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.
Blount specializes in the music of Black communities in the southeastern United States and in the regional style of the Finger Lakes, New York.
He interpolates blues, bluegrass and spirituals into the old-time string band tradition. He has claimed first place in both the Banjo and the Traditional Band categories at the prestigious Appalachian String Band Music Festival in Clifftop, W.Va.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
