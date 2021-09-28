LEWISBURG — Jazz vocalist Jeremiah Abiah will present a free concert at 7:30 Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the Weis Center Atrium. Masks are required.
Better known as ABIAH, Abiah is a singer, songwriter, celebrity vocal coach, author and producer. He has recorded for Universal Records, eOne and several international labels. His recent recordings include collaborations with Common, Robert Glasper, August Green, Cynthia Erivo and Brandy.
In 2022, ABIAH will release his reimagined album of Madonna songs, ABIAH Sings Madonna.
The professor of voice at Berklee College of Music can be seen on the stage at music festivals, concert halls and teaching master classes worldwide. His new book, Inside the Singer's Voice, is slated for publication in 2022.
Through his artist development platform, The ABIAH Way, he works with a myriad of singers and artists with clients such as Brandy, Common, John Legend, Ro James, Henry Santos and many others on Broadway and in the music industry at large.
For more information, visit Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
