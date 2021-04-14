MIFFLINBURG — Rotary District 7360 Pedals Out Polio will be held Saturday, June 19, beginning in the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street, Mifflinburg. Check-in will take place from 8 to 9 a.m.
The purpose of each ride is to raise funds and awareness for Rotary’s Global Polio Eradication Campaign.
The Family Bike Ride will take place along the 9-mile Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
An Easy Road Ride will take place over 22 miles, and include 550' of climbing.
The Jacks Mountain 50 will be a 47-mile ride for moderate to advanced road-bike riders who enjoy changes in elevation. The ride will be completed at a moderate pace so it's enjoyable for experienced riders.
The suggested minimum donation per rider is $25 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All riders are encouraged to solicit additional donations toward their ride. The top three fundraisers will receive prizes.
All donations are tax deductible and should be payable to “The Rotary Foundation” with PolioPlus on the memo line. Any gift of $1,000 or more will receive a special recognition from The Rotary Foundation.
Donations to support the ride can be made at https://raise.rotary.org/RJeffrey-Coup/challenge.
The first 100 registrants will receive a coupon for a 10% discount at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Restaurant, located two blocks away along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
