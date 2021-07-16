Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable and Main Street Gettysburg Executive Director Jill Sellers stepped over gravel while walking down Baltimore Street Thursday morning. There are other areas of the historic corridor where sidewalks are raised, creating a tripping hazard. Sections of the street are extremely dark after dusk.
“We have a vibrant square area and vibrant Steinwehr Avenue with a nomad’s land in between,” Gable said.
The pair and a team of others are hoping to fix that within five years. A $7.3 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability (RAISE) grant is key to achieving that goal, Gable and Sellers said. The grant application was sent this week and Gable and Sellers hope to hear a result by the end of this year. The borough has already received an $800,000 Federal Lands Access Program grant to assist with the project’s design costs.
“It’s a game changer,” Sellers said.
If successful, the grant will be used to install traffic calming devices such as curb bump outs, bus shelters, 46 new trees, 108 new streetlights, 12 benches, trash receptacles, bicycle racks, and parking kiosks to replace meters. The road will also be repaved and stormwater management will be enhanced by improving street drains and installing three rain gardens.
“Safety was a big impetus,” Gable said.
Traffic calming devices will make it safer for pedestrians, especially those walking to the Gettysburg Area School District campus on Lefever Street, Sellers said.
“It will be helpful for our school population who use that crosswalk every day,” Sellers said.
Gable said he constantly hears complaints about truck traffic. The borough cannot limit truck travel, but he hopes widening the sidewalks and narrowing the streets will deter truckers from using it.
“This project is within our control and designed to help mitigate that nuisance,” he said.
Gable and Sellers said the Baltimore Revitalization Project is about more than Gettysburg. The borough is the county seat and residents from all over Adams County use the street to travel to churches, the county courthouse, Mercy House Recovery Center, and Adams County Library.
“This is more than a local project, this is an Adams County project by extension,” Gable said. “Every aspect of Adams County civic life is touched by Baltimore Street.”
Public support for the Baltimore Street Revitalization Project has been strong, Sellers said. Resident Nancy Kramer collected 50 signatures from residents expressing support. Thirty-seven entities wrote letters asking for the money to be awarded, including the Adams County Farmers Market, Adams County Community Foundation, ACNB Bank, Gettysburg Area School District, Casteel Structures, and Rice Fruit Company. Rep. Dan Moul, Sen. Bob Casey, Sen. Pat Toomey and Rep. John Joyce are also behind the project.
Gable and Sellers hope citizens write to Casey, Toomey and Joyce requesting they further advocate for the project.
“An energetic, supportive response from a citizen could be impactful,” Sellers said.
Gable noted elected officials have a lot on their plates and need to hear from citizens.
“Our federal officials will need to know about the support because they will need to be the ones to push it across the finish line,” Gable said.
The federal officials have contact forms on their website that can be used to share thoughts on the Baltimore Street grant. Those wishing to call can use the following numbers: Toomey, 717-782-3951; Joyce, 717-357-6320; Casey, 717-231-7540.
