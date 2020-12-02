TURBOTVILLE — Two long-time board members will remain at the helm of the Warrior Run School District school board in 2021.
During a reorganizational meeting and work session held Tuesday, the board unanimously selected Doug Whitmoyer to continue serving as president and Tamara Hoffman as vice president.
Whitmoyer, who has served on the board for 12 years, was initially elected president in 2017. Hoffman has been serving as vice president alongside Whitmoyer.
The work session portion of the meeting featured a presentation by Jamie Doyle, of PFM Financial Services.
Doyle presented information to the board on potentially borrowing funds to carry out a proposed project to reconfigure the middle and high school buildings after the pending elementary school construction project is complete.
For the elementary project, Doyle said the district has already borrowed the following: 2017, $9.9 million, at 2.73% interest; 2019, $9.9 million, at 3.1% interest; and 2020, $9.9 million, at 1.68% interest.
In order to borrow additional funds, Doyle said the board must first award bids for its elementary building project.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said bid documents for the elementary project are expected to be released in January, with bids to be awarded in March.
The elementary building project is estimated to cost $41.9 million and be completed by November 2022.
To borrow additional funds, Doyle said a combined elementary construction and middle school/high school reconfiguration project must cost between $47.5 and $50 million. In addition, Doyle said her estimates are assuming the district will use between $7.5 and $10 million cash for the projects.
As a conservative estimate, Doyle said the board could secure a maximum of 3.5% interest for a fourth borrowing, which could be completed by May, if the board with authorize to move forward with the borrowing by January.
Doyle noted that interest rates are at an all-time low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Noting makes interest rates decrease more than this uncertainty and chaos,” she said.
Hoffman asked what work would need to be done to reconfigure the middle school/high school buildings to accommodate students in grades seven through 12.
Hack said the work would include renovations to the cafeteria and moving the industrial arts classes to the high school complex.
Whitmoyer asked Doyle to provide projected future interest rates the district could encounter if it holds off on borrowing additional funds for several years.
The 2021 board meeting dates were approved. The following meetings will be held:
• Committee meetings and work sessions will be held at 6 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12; Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
• Regular board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the following Mondays: Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20.
