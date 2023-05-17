Muncy student commissioned as 2LT

Michael Kustanbauter has been commissioned a 2nd lieutenant, active duty Military Police Officer.

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College 2023 graduate Michael Kustanbauter, of Muncy, was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant active duty Military Police Officer at a May 11 commissioning ceremony officiated by Lt. Col. John C. Acosta of Bald Eagle Battalion ROTC program.

As an ROTC cadet, Kustanbauter participated in weekly classes, physical training, monthly leadership labs, and a field training exercise every semester, all while keeping pace with his academic commitments. He graduated from Lycoming College May 13, with a major in criminal justice and a minor in sociology. Upon commissioning, Kustanbauter committed to six years of military service.

