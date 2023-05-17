Muncy student commissioned as 2LT

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College 2023 graduate Michael Kustanbauter, of Muncy, was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant active duty Military Police Officer at a May 11 commissioning ceremony officiated by Lt. Col. John C. Acosta of Bald Eagle Battalion ROTC program.
As an ROTC cadet, Kustanbauter participated in weekly classes, physical training, monthly leadership labs, and a field training exercise every semester, all while keeping pace with his academic commitments. He graduated from Lycoming College May 13, with a major in criminal justice and a minor in sociology. Upon commissioning, Kustanbauter committed to six years of military service.
As part of the commissioning ceremony, Kustanbauter raised his right hand and recited the oath as he received gold lieutenant bars, signifying the transition from cadet to professional military officer, and his first salute, representing the symbolic receipt of respect due a newly commissioned 2nd lieutenant.
“Pursuing a career through the ROTC program at Lycoming College is a very challenging yet rewarding path to follow. We are very proud of Mike for living up to the rigorous demands of an ROTC cadet,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president at Lycoming College. “Mike’s Lycoming College education has prepared him well for an exceptional career as he embarks upon a life marked by leadership and service in our nation’s military.”
The Lycoming College Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program offers students the chance to pursue higher education with financial support from the Army. Along with learning and physical training, the program prepares students for military service as commissioned officers in the active Army, or part-time in the Army Reserve or Army National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.