TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million elementary school — which is set to open at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year — boasts an array of innovative technologies designed to enhance the student learning experience.
“The technology access is going to be top notch compared to what the kids are used to now,” said Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston.
Every classroom is equipped with either short-throw projectors or interactive white boards. The gymnasium features a 16-foot electronic screen that drops down at the stage. There’s a music room with walls of sound panels for better acoustics and a kiln for students to turn clay into pottery.
“The sinks have clay traps in the drain,” said Ben Mike, of the construction management and consulting firm Fidevia. “We try to think of everything.”
The first floor encompasses the kindergarten classrooms, each of which includes its own bathrooms and sinks. First, second and third grade will be housed on the second floor, while fourth, fifth and sixth grade will be on the third floor. Additionally, each floor has its own faculty area.
“There’s also an entrance on every floor,” said Mike. He also noted that the elevators have additional safety and communications devices that can be used in case of emergency.
The elementary school will also be partnering with Geisinger’s Zing project which, according to the Geisinger website, provides an “easy-to-follow formula” to help students live healthier lives. The formula counts down from 5 to 0:
• 4 positive affirmations
• 3 belly laughs
• 2 hours or less of recreational screen time
• 1 hour of outdoor activity
• 0 sugar-sweetened beverages
“We also have our PTA from the current Turbotville, along with the Warrior Run Education Foundation, who are putting funds together to get a Lü device," said Edmiston.
Lü produces audiovisual learning systems that are designed to transform traditional spaces into interactive educational environments that encourage students to flex their physical, social, and intellectual muscles. In the case of Warrior Run, the plan is to install a Lü system in the new gym.
“There are different educational games the kids can use in P.E. class,” explained Edmiston. “It’s physical and it’s educational.”
One of the crowning architectural features of the building includes large, circular skylights over the main hall, so there’s no shortage of natural light. Each classroom also comes equipped with energy efficient lights that rely on motion sensors. Mike refers to the new design as “modern-chic.”
There is a combination of reading specialist rooms, autistic support classrooms, and learning support classrooms, as well as a nurse’s suite. The school also hosts a number of flex rooms, which can serve a variety of different purposes.
“If there’s ever a population increase and we need another classroom, then this (flex room) can serve as another classroom,” Edmiston said.
As of now, Edmiston estimates that anywhere between 700 and 800 students might attend the school once it opens in late August. He hopes to host an open house at the school later this spring, depending on the progress of construction.
“We’re very proud of it and we can’t wait to have the kids roaming the halls.”
The school board in March 2021 awarded $28.7 million in contracts for construction of a 99,000-square-foot elementary school at the middle school/high school complex. The contracts included renovations to the high school athletic stadium, which has been completed.
In December 2021, the board approved $2.8 million in contracts for the construction of a fieldhouse at the stadium, which remains under construction.
The former Watsontown Elementary School building was vacated by the district at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, all students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School, which was built in the 1930s. Students in grades four through eight have been educated at the middle school.
Separate parts of the Watsontown building are now being leased by CSIU and the Luzerne County Community College.
Contractors are busy putting the finishing touches on the new elementary school.
