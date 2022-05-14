District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Titilope A. Awe, 24, of Bowie, Md., was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard traffic lane single, limitations on backing and stopping, standing or parking outside a business or residential district after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said at 2:44 a.m. May 1 along West Market Street, a vehicle was alleged to be traveling at a high rate of speed, before continuing onto Route 15, stopping and backing into a hotel parking space.
Awe, the motorist, was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment, field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test which showed a 0.117% alcohol content.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Hector M. Rodriguez Vazquez, 26, of Sunbury, was charged with DUI blood alcohol content 0.16% or higher, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, improper window tint after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged at about 2:26 a.m. April 9 along Broad Street, a vehicle was being operated with improper sun screening on driver's side front and rear side windows.
Rodriguez-Vaquez, determined to be the driver after being stopped approaching Route 15 south, was charged after allegedly displaying signs of alcohol impairment, admitting to consuming alcohol and a blood draw of 0.2% alcohol content at the time of the test.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Michael A. Lookingland, 38, of Glen Arm, Md., was charged with DUI unsafe driving, bad tires, careless driving, disregard traffic lane single, changed lanes without signaling and failure to drive on right side of roadway after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers allege that at 1:37 a.m. April 22, starting at Sheetz in Kelly Township, a vehicle was observed driving without lights, making a left turn where prohibited, weaving through the roadway and driving with a shredded tire.
Lookingland, determined to be the motorist after being stopped in Lewisburg Borough, was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment and admitting to consuming a bottle of wine with dinner.
Driving with DUI suspension
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Nathan A. Bitler, 35, of Winfield, was charged with driving with a suspended license due to DUI convictions, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, expired registration, notice of change of name or address and operating privilege suspended due to prior DUI within 10 years after a traffic stop.
Troopers said at 1:30 pm. April 5 on Route 15 north near Armory Drive, a vehicle allegedly driven by Bitler was stopped for an alleged expired registration.
The filing indicated Bitler was stopped after troopers initiated National Crime Information Center (NCIC) search.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
MILTON — Andrea Strony, 32, of Mooresburg Road, Danville, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), required signals and fail to stop or yield.
According to court records, a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Strony was stopped at 2:02 a.m. April 16 at the intersection of Bound Avenue and Center Street, Milton.
Strony allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .139%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. May 25.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Ashley Smith, 34, of Joshua Street, Montandon, has been charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, vehicle registration expired and driving without a license.
Smith was observed at 1:53 a.m. March 4 traveling south along Route 405 in a 2005 Saturn L300 at a slow rate of speed and weaving in her lane.
Toxicology results showed her blood contained amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday May 25.
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Brett Mutschler, 57, of King Street, Turbotville, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), turning movements and required signals, fail to keep right, fail to use a seatbelt and careless driving.
At 8:29 p.m. March 17 Mutschler, troopers said Mutschler was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Cheyenne and failed to use a turn signal while turning onto Koch Road from Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .093%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. May 18.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Tyler Beaver, 19, of Main Street, Watsontown, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.
At 1:50 a.m. March 26 2014 Chevrolet Sonic was parked at a pump station, southbound on Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said Beaver exhibited signs of impairment.
"You probably won't believe me, but I think that there is a demon in my house,” he alleged said to officers.
Beaver refused blood testing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
DUI
MILTON — Justin Noll, 26, of High Street, West Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and exceed maximum speed limit.
Noll was traveling south on Front Street, Milton, at 1:21 a.m. on March 27 in a 2005 Ford F-150XLT when he was observed traveling 35 miles per hour in a 25 zone.
Police said he exhibited signs of impairment, and found he had a blood alcohol concentration of .146%.
DUI
MILTON — Gerard Ferrer Maldonado, 32, of South Third Street, Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence (four counts).
According to court documents, at 9:34 p.m. March 15, a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Maldonado was stopped for a tint violation. He allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 25.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Scott Shupe, 25, of Linden Street, Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), carless driving and disregard traffic lane.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:26 p.m. April 2 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2011 Toyota Tacoma driven by Shupe was seen leaving between lanes. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol concentration of .399%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. May 18.
Possession of firearms
POINT TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Ranck, 23, of Old Danville Highway, Northumberland, has been charged with persons not to possess firearms, possession of a firearm with altered manufacturer’s number, three counts of receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of a controlled substance.
Between 1:08 and 3:35 p.m. March 7, police said they entered Ranck’s home and found hollow point ammunition, multiple glass smoking devices and a shotgun with the serial number filed off.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Simple assault
POINT TOWNSHIP — Peter Birster, 31, of Wedgewood Road, Northumberland, has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:47 p.m. April 19 along Wedgewood Road, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Brisker was charged after allegedly striking his girlfriend, Tara Anderson.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Chat Nguyen, 41, of Broadway Road, Milton, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to court records, Nguyen was observed on a surveillance video printing and cashing a $427 voucher from an out-of-order PA Skills machine in the American Truck Plaza at 1460 North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The incident occurred at 1:55 a.m. April 16.
Troopers were contacted by Pamela Shepperson after she won $827 but the winning machine was shut down and was later told that a portion of her winnings had been cashed, allegedly by Nguyen.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Simple assault
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Jazmyn Nicole Walburn, 25, of Fogelmans Grove Road, Watsontown, has been charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly punched her cousin Katherine Applegate four to five times on the head and face.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:25 p.m. May 3 along Fogelmans Grove Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 11.
Strangulation
WATSONTOWN — Mickey Whitaker, 24, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:13 p.m. May 3 on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police said Whitaker was found screaming in the front yard, where he allegedly told police he was pepper sprayed by Asia Purcell after attempting to hug her in order to keep her from leaving.
Whitaker is accused of placing Purcell in a choke hold, before punching and shoving her.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Elizabeth Swartz, 41, of Cameltown Hill Road, Danville, has been charged with harassment after allegedly texting and calling her estranged husband, Jeffrey Swartz, multiple times.
The incident occurred between 5:30 and 8:06 p.m. March 8 at 1355 Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Elizabeth Swartz allegedly threatened to break into Jeffrey’s home.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 11 a.m. May 25.
State Police at Milton
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Floyd Askey, 71, and Vanessa Askey, 46, both of West Milton, were deceived out of $51,154.58 through gift cards, televisions and bitcoin transactions.
The alleged deception occurred between noon March 23 and noon April 11 along East Drive, Kelly Township, Union County. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Assault
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Adam Hauck, 37, of Turbotville, has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old Turbotville woman.
The incident occurred at 2:42 a.m. April 24 along School House Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County.
