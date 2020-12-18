DANVILLE — The first doses of the initial Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shipment have arrived at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital as vaccine rollout continues across the Geisinger system.
With the delivery of the vaccine to the two facilities, vaccinations there will begin to eligible employees. Geisinger plans to administer the vaccine as quickly as it can while supplies allow. In alignment with Pennsylvania Department of Health and federal guidelines, during this initial phase, Geisinger is providing vaccines to front-line staff whose daily work involves significant interactions with COVID-19 patients and other staff in critical departments.
Geisinger was one of the first health care systems in the commonwealth to receive the vaccine, with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital receiving and administering it earlier this week.
Continuing to follow the recommended preventive measures of masking, physical distancing and handwashing remains critical, hospital officials noted. While front-line hospital staff are receiving the vaccine, it will likely be well into 2021 before enough people are vaccinated to allow for loosening these recommendations. Front-line health care workers who receive the vaccine will continue to wear masks and proper personal protective equipment.
For answers to questions about the vaccine, visit Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine resources center at geisinger.org/COVIDvax<https://www.geisinger.org/covidvax>.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.