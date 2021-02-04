HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 98 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 across six-area counties. Fourteen new deaths were reported over those counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 33 in Lycoming County, 18 in Nortumberland and Montour counties, 14 in Snyder County, 13 in Columbia County and two in Union County. Seven new deaths were reported in Northumberland County, five in Lycoming County, and one each in Columbia and Snyder counties.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,187 cases (303 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,159 cases (215 deaths)
• Union County, 3,538 cases (74 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,822 cases (118 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,181 cases (70 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,529 cases (52 deaths)
