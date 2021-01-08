MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has reduced the number of counties in which it is urging customers to voluntarily reduce water consumption in support of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) updated Drought Watch.
Centre and Clearfield counties remain on drought watch, and Clinton County’s status has improved from drought warning to drought watch.
Pennsylvania American Water has lifted water use restriction requests for Columbia, Cumberland, Jefferson, McKean, Northumberland, Union and Warren counties.
While Pennsylvania American Water encourages its customers to always use water wisely, the company is asking residents and businesses in Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties to continue to reduce individual water usage by 5 to 10%. According to DEP, this amounts to a reduction of 3-6 gallons of water per day, based on a statewide average.
Pennsylvania American Water offers the following tips for conserving water inside and outside your home:
• Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.
• Regularly check your toilet, faucets and pipes for leaks.
• Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.
• Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance.
• Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.
• Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.
• Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.
DEP issued its first drought watch declaration for 16 counties on Aug. 21, with the support of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, based on data related to stream flow gauges, groundwater levels, precipitation and soil moisture as well as information from public water suppliers. According to DEP, a drought watch declaration is the first and least severe level of the state’s three drought classifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.