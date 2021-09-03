SUNBURY — Combined virtual and in-person mediator training was recently announced by Susquehanna Valley Mediation, Inc.
The in-person portion will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. at the United Way, 228 Arch St., Sunbury. The second weekend will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the same site. Trainees must attend all sessions on both weekends and eight hours of virtual practice sessions via Zoom.
Training is free if a two-year active volunteer commitment is made. A limited number of slots are available for training without serving as a volunteer. Tuition is $750 but scholarships are available.
Training will be facilitated by the Susan Jordan, executive director and certified mediator and trainer with the Institute for the Study of Conflict Transformation, Inc. Mediators help people in conflict, including those facing family conflict, custody and divorce, eldercare, neighborhood, family, landlord/tenant and employment.
Applications should be submitted no later than Friday, Oct. 15. and will be reviewed on a first come, first considered basis. Applications Call 570-374-1718, email casecoordinator@svmediation.org or download an application from www.svmediation.org/become-a-mediator.
