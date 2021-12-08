COVID outbreak reported at Northumberland County Jail

SUNBURY — Thirteen inmates and two staff members at the Northumberland County Jail have contracted COVID-19 over the past month, according to Warden Bruce Kovach.
Kovach reported on the outbreak during Wednesday's prison board meeting, which he participated in via telephone.
Following the meeting, Kovach expanded on the jail's efforts to contain the outbreak.
As soon as a new inmate enters the jail, Kovach said they are tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine for at least 14 days.
Both inmates arriving at the jail for the first time and those already in the population have tested positive.
"If it's somebody that's already in the population (who tests positive), we test that whole block (of inmates)," Kovach said. "We take and isolate those who tested positive. We also isolate that area. We continue testing to make sure that we are clear."
To date, Kovach said inmates who test positive for the virus have had "light symptoms." He said one inmate had "moderate symptoms," but noted that no inmates have been hospitalized due to contracting the virus.
"We are trying to be over and above to keep everybody safe and healthy," Kovach said. "Our medical staff pays particular attention and they are monitoring the entire population for us."
Noting privacy laws, Kovach could not comment on whether inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been vaccinated against the virus.
He said the vaccination has been offered to inmates.
"We've had light receptions to the vaccinations, less than I hoped for," Kovach said. "It's reflective of our community."
He said the increased cases of COVID-19 are reflective of the community at large.
"The jail is a microcosm of the community," Kovach said. "With an upswing, we are noticing it in here."
During the meeting, it was noted that the prison population as of Tuesday, Dec. 7, was 215, including 171 men and 44 women.
One Northumberland County inmate is being housed in Centre County. In addition, inmates from the following counties are being housed at the Northumberland County Jail: Union County, 17; Snyder County, 13; Schuylkill County, 2; Columbia County, 2; and Montour County, 2.
The jail's highest population in November was 244 inmates, on Nov. 9. The lowest was 219, on Nov. 30.
