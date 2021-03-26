EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Whether it was better to take a risk and reduce the rate of a tax increase or avoid debt was discussed Thursday night by Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors.
The discussion followed a 2021-22 budget update by Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services. He reported an earlier $1.4 million deficit was reduced to about $660,000 in part due to a health care insurance increase of only about 2% versus the 10% increase originally budgeted. Updated property assessments were also helpful in reducing the gap, but additional work was ahead.
Fairchild recommended reducing a budgeted capital reserve transfer from $350,000 to zero, similar to what had been done the previous year. A budgetary reserve would be left in place for urgent needs if they arise.
He also recommended reducing budgeted cyber charter school payments by about $310,000 in anticipation of more students returning to the district. The amount would still be greater than what was budgeted in the previous year.
“There is a risk that maybe not as many students would return as we desired,” Fairchild said. “It may not necessarily lead to a deficit situation but we may find ourselves with more expense than we budgeted.”
Cory Heath, director and board vice president, asked if a projected 3.44% tax increase could be reduced by anticipating a higher rate of return to the district by cyber or charter school students. Directors Lisa Clark and John Rowe also supported taking a risk which could reduce the rate of a tax increase.
But Erin Jablonski, director and board treasurer, said not contributing to the capital reserve fund has annually led to taking on debt. Though Jablonski did not want a tax increase and was hopeful savings could be accrued, she noted the cost of taking on debt could increase.
Jablonski recalled a report the board heard a few months ago which described the district’s aging equipment. Starting the school year in the heat of August illustrated the lack of air conditioning in some district buildings. She noted that it was a stroke of luck that the district had not experienced mold issues.
Jablonski agreed it was a difficult gamble because the COVID-19 circumstances may not be known until late. Heath concurred but said it appeared that cyber school payments could be a source of tax relief.
LASD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said the state of the pandemic was an unknown for many families as they make their decisions. To date, the state Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) have not offered guidance.
Polinchock was hopeful that families who chose cyber or charter schools would at least return their students to the district e-school. The district was working with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) to find a new district e-school vendor. It was also hoped that students would be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Directors will think over whether a cyber school funding reform resolution now being circulated by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) would become an agenda item.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, asked the board for direction but admitted endorsing a resolution was not something ordinarily done.
Director Dr. Virginia Zimmerman observed a connection between the amount of money paid for cyber and charter school tuition and the district’s tax rate. Jablonski called PSBA resolution reasonable and hoped cyber school funding would be covered more by the state.
But Clark hoped the board would not take a stance and remain neutral on matters of politics. If a resolution came before the board, Clark said she would vote against it.
Fetzer said if citizens did not read the draft some may think the board was critical of families which had chosen cyber or charter school options for the health and safety of their children. Zimmerman added that care should be taken to not appear critical of school choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.