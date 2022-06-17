HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) to add certain county judicial seats has passed the Senate by a vote of 50-0.
Senate Bill 691 would create a new seat in each of the following: The 15th Judicial District (Chester County), the 20th Judicial District (Huntingdon County) and the 26th Judicial District (Columbia and Montour counties).
The 26th Judicial District currently consists of two judges and SB 691 would add a third judge to the compliment. The addition of a third judge is supported by the President Judge Gary Norton, as well as the Columbia County Commissioners and the Montour County Commissioners. The action is further supported by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC).
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for its consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.