HARRISBURG — State data released Wednesday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 25 over six area counties. Two new deaths were reported, one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by seven in Lycoming County, five in Northumberland County, four in Union and Columbia counties, three in Montour County, and two in Snyder County.
Statewide, cases reportedly rose by 1,276. Since March, the state has logged 175,922 cases. More than 80 percent of those diagnosed have recovered, according to state data. Twenty-seven new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total since March to 8,411.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,208 cases (90 deaths)
• Columbia County, 971 cases (38 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 799 cases (29 deaths)
• Union County, 575 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 367 cases (12 deaths)
• Montour County, 226 cases (5 deaths)
