Clugston speaks to woman's club

MILTON — GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton met recently and heard Kelly Clugston present a program to support the GFWC Pennsylvania State President’s Project “Operation, We’ve Got Their Six.”
Clugston began her presentation, “Fighting with Femininity — The Reality of Women in the Military,” by giving a brief history of women in the military.
She then went to her personal experiences of joining the Air Force in 2003 at 24 years of age, and heading to hot, dry Texas in the middle of winter for training. She was trained and ready for active duty.
Clugston hit a road block as she was injured during training and now found she was unable to continue on the original track. She was transferred to broadcaster enlist (communications). This took her to Germany, and in 2006 to Afghanistan.
After spending five years with the Air Force, and one with a civilian contractor working for the Department of Defense, Clugston returned home and finished her college degree by using her veteran benefits. She now works for Geisinger, teaching and training in a chaplains program of spiritual care for veterans.
She concluded by telling of the latest accomplishments of women in the military.
During the business portion of the meeting, information was distributed for the annual nut (pecans) and candy sales, and Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends Day, Oct. 9.
The next meeting will be held Oct. 31, with Elaine Pfeil of Tarry Shop presenting a program.
For further information, contact Dotti at 570-850-3822.
