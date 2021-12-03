MILTON — Sen. John Gordner (R-27) recently joined several Milton Area School District students for a tour of the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and a look at the construction work that’s been completed at Milton’s $14.1 million athletic and wellness complex.
CTE students from Accounting, Criminal Justice, Agriculture, Automotive Technologies, Construction Trades, Drafting and Early Childhood Education were able to share their experiences in the program.
The tour culminated with a walking tour of the wellness center and athletic stadium that is nearing completion. Students spoke to Gordner about the boost to morale the new complex is making among their athletic and academic peers. The student athletes who joined the tour with Gordner shared their hope of the new complex boosting community spirit and pride in their school.
