TURBOTVILLE — With renovations to the Warrior Run middle and high school complex about to begin, the school board on Monday approved MAROTTA/MAIN Architects to provide architectural and engineering services to the district.

According to superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston, the architects will prepare documents and make plans for asbestos removal, electrical power upgrades and renovations for the middle school cafeteria and kitchen.

