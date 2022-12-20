TURBOTVILLE — With renovations to the Warrior Run middle and high school complex about to begin, the school board on Monday approved MAROTTA/MAIN Architects to provide architectural and engineering services to the district.
According to superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston, the architects will prepare documents and make plans for asbestos removal, electrical power upgrades and renovations for the middle school cafeteria and kitchen.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer is hoping that asbestos removal will begin in the summer and cafeteria renovations will begin in the fall.
Ben Mike, construction manager with Fidevia, provided an update of the Warrior Run Elementary School, which remains under construction.
Work has progressed on the gym floor, with it recently receiving a second coat of sealant.
Due to awaiting some parts for the heaters, construction has to continue using temporary heating units.
The board listened to a proposal by Greg Lannan, of Playworld, on a playground for the elementary school. The plan for the playground is to have a kindergarten playground and another for grades one through six.
The kindergarten playground Lannan proposed would have two slides, a crawl tube, climbing squares, a seesaw and swings.
The other playground would feature a slide, a whirl that would be wheelchair accessible, climbers and swings.
Both playgrounds would also have ground cover consisting of engineered wood fiber mulch.
No costs for the playgrounds were mentioned, but according to Edmiston, Playworld is aware that the budget for the playground is set at $175,000 and it will fall somewhere within that price range.
The board approved a one-time retention payment of $500 to each district employee, for the purpose of COVID-19 response and mitigation, additional coverages and all other associated duties related to the pandemic. Substitutes will receive a $250 payment after 30 days of service to the district and an additional $250 after 60 days. A total of 220 individuals will receive the payment initially. The board is using American RescueElementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for the payments.
In addition, the board approved increasing the hourly wage of each classified hourly employee by 50 cents, effective Jan. 2. In addition, approval was given to increase the annual wage of salaried employees by $1,000.
A $1 per hour shift differential for evening custodians was also approved.
The board also approved Edmiston and the administrative team to study and make recommendations regarding professional staffing needs in the school district. After the study is done, the recommendations will be made to the board between March and April to determine whether any professional employee positions should be maintained, added, reduced or eliminated for the 2023-2024 school year.
Junior Gabrielle Staman was named the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for December. This recognition is for students who have made an impact within their school or community.
Staman was nominated by high school Co-Principal Andrea Landis after Staman brought the Halloween event, Trunk or Treat, to the school district community for the first time. Staman planned the event, got 33 organizations to host a trunk, and brought in over 450 trick or treaters for the event. She is the daughter of Eric and Lori Staman of Watsontown.
Kindergartner Rennleigh Herriman was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow was absent from the meeting, which concluded with an executive session.
