TURBOTVILLE — A beloved member of the Warrior Run community who touched the lives of many students throughout the area has passed away.
After fighting a lengthy illness, Andy Bieber passed away Sunday, May 15, at the age of 48. Bieber was a chiropractor in Turbotville and a longtime soccer coach in the Warrior Run School District. He is survived by his wife Nicole and their three children, Avery, Anderson and Amara.
As a coach at Warrior Run, Bieber touched the lives of countless students and staff through his passion and dedication.
"Andy coached my son Luke from age 6 to 16 in soccer. But as any athlete knows, coaching goes so far beyond the sport," said Kim Mattox. "He taught those boys how to be good men. He instilled confidence, a strong work ethic and a daily example of how to be a loving husband and father, as it was abundantly clear how much he loved his family and how proud he was of them."
"We were incredibly fortunate to have him coach our student athletes and impact them in the way that we see is so evident in all of the lives impacted by Andy," said Nate Butler, athletics director at Warrior Run.
"Andy was not only a successful coach in regards to wins and losses, but also in how he grew people to become great members of the community and leaders," Butler continued. "Andy's impact will be felt for a very long time and will continue to grow through the people he came in contact with."
"Andy's love for his family was evident in all that he did throughout the Warrior Run community," said former Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack. "For him, the entire Warrior Run community was family. Andy was a valued and highly-respected coach for many years, most recently serving as the head coach for the boy's junior high and high school soccer teams.
"Andy not only instilled a love and passion for the game in his players, but also the importance and value of a team," Hack continued. "The camaraderie that was built among his teams lasted well beyond each of the seasons, and we are grateful that his legacy will continue to live on in our students and our community."
A 1992 Warrior Run graduate, Bieber opened a chiropractic business in Turbotville in 2002.
In 2018, he was diagnosed with having an inoperable tumor on the stem of his brain. The community rallied around the Bieber family following his diagnosis, holding multiple fundraisers to help support the family, and offering prayers and other forms of support.
Shortly after his diagnosis, Bieber spoke with The Standard-Journal about his passion for coaching students in the local community.
"I love coaching," he said. "I've always been drawn to it. I remember in high school, I said 'I will always be involved in soccer somehow.'"
Bieber also reflected on the support he received when the community learned of his diagnosis.
"My soccer family has come through, huge," he said. "I've had at least five opposing coaches pray for me, right on the field."
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium. A funeral service will be held starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, also in the middle school auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.