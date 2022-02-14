LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Details are few, but state police have taken a male into custody after a pursuit and collision sometime Sunday in Lycoming County.
State Police at Montoursville reported a response to a welfare check involving a white male in his vehicle in the area of Canterbury Road, Loyalsock Township. Police were told the male had made threats of suicide.
Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the male, who while in his vehicle allegedly refused to lower the window or comply with police requests.
Once a mental health warrant was obtained, troopers attempted to take the driver into custody, at which time the male denied troopers’ requests. Troopers then attempted to forcibly open the door, at which time the driver allegedly sped off, nearly hitting several troopers, police noted.
A pursuit ended at the Sheetz, Loyalsock Township, where a collision was reported and the driver removed from the vehicle. Though he allegedly continued to resist, police said he was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
A minor injury was reported, though it wasn’t specified if it was the suspect or police.
