MILTON — The story of one of the world’s most well-known tragedies is set to come to life as a Milton theater-production group marks its 30th anniversary season.

Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a production of “Titanic the Musical.” The show will be staged at 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12, and 2 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.

Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

