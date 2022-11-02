MILTON — The story of one of the world’s most well-known tragedies is set to come to life as a Milton theater-production group marks its 30th anniversary season.
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a production of “Titanic the Musical.” The show will be staged at 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12, and 2 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tales of the 1912 shipwreck have been told countless times over the years. Different than the famed movie, the musical tells the story of the ship utilizing individuals documented to have been on board when it went down.
“I really like the Broadway version of the Titanic because it encapsulates first, second, third class and the viewpoint of the officers, kind of giving you the full picture of what everyone was thinking and doing when that fateful moment happened,” said actor Nathan Crawford. “What I really like about this show is that there is no one main character. Everyone is a main character, everyone has a story to tell and every story is just as powerful and just as meaningful.”
Written by Peter Stone, the musical is a historical drama with elements of comedy.
“There’s a lot of emotions involved in the show,” said actress Elizabeth Maust. “There’s exuberance, there’s love, old love, new love, there’s a lot of depth to it. The last section of the story they’re learning about people dying and what really happened. It takes a lot of emotion to play those roles, because you have to think ‘how would I feel if I were in this situation?’”
“This is such an immersive show,” said director and Pastor Ryan Brosious. “It’s a 360 show. It’s happening all around you and above you so I’m excited to see the audience reaction to such an immersive experience.”
The theater group celebrated its anniversary by recording a video highlighting the last three decades, and by interviewing alumni.
“It’s mostly an alumni cast this time as well, to kind of celebrate,” said producer and communication director Mary Tyler. “Some people who haven’t been in shows for probably more than 20 years are joining us again this time.”
“Ministries like this often get thrown out because there’s no money for them or whatever,” said Maust. “For 30 years we’ve made sure that there’s been some sort of production every year.”
So far production has been going well for everyone involved.
“It’s a very good cast that follows directions, but also uses creativity,” said assistant director Carole Brosious. “We do not have to tell them every little step they have to take. They’ve figured it out on their own.”
“It’s been fantastic getting to know all the other actors,” said actor Mark Lenig. “In my opinion coming to rehearsals has been just like little mini musicals throughout the past two months. A couple of my children are in this with me and we’re so excited to be here today, to be here last week, to be here for every single practice whether it’s going over lines, just a few scenes or the entire cast is here and we’re going over lots of stuff.”
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions is a ministry of the church, and those involved hope to connect the community to church.
“It’s because of this ministry that I go the church here,” said Maust.
Past musical performances by Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions include “Mary Poppins” in 2018, “Beauty and the Beast” in 2019 and “A Christmas Carol: A New Musical” in 2016. The group has also staged “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2022, “Emma” in 2021 and “Diary of Anne Frank” in 2019.
“Titanic the Musical” was previously staged by the group in 2017.
“A number of the same actors have come back and some of them actually asked if they could play a different role this time,” said Tyler. “Some people are reprising the same role, some of them are stepping into a new role this.”
Tickets for the musical can be purchased online at cwtheatre.org or at the door prior to performance, unless sold out.
The cast includes: Chris Dailey as Thomas Andrews, Terrance Cummings as J. Bruce Ismay, Doug Rapson as Captain E.J. Smith, Rich Robatin as First Officer William Murdoch, Seth Sponhouse as Second Officer Charles Lightoller, Nathan Crawford as Third Officer Herbert Pitman/The Major, Eric Hartman as Fourth Officer Joseph Boxhall/Bandsman Taylor/J.H. Rogers, Jason Kriner as Quartermaster Robert Hitchens/Bandsman Bricoux, Noah Hartman as bellboy/Stoker, Cameron Edinger as Harold Bride, Seth Confer as Frederick Barrett, Daniel Jones as Frederick Fleet, Mark Artley as Joseph Bell/Jim Farrell, Mark Lenig as Henry Etches, Alaina Geesaman as Stewardess Robinson, Macey Feick as Stewardess Hutchinson, Tina Dreese as a DaMico/Dancer, Bob Jones as a DaMico/Dancer, Warren Davis as Bandmaster Wallace Hartley, Oliver Lenig as a stoker, Noah Savage as a sailor, Fred Hooper as Isador Straus/German Man, Elizabeth Maust as Ida Straus/Italian Couple Woman, Dan Savage as John Jacob Astor/Italian Couple Man, Devin Reedy as Madeleine Astor/Dancer, Dale Hauck as Benjamin Guggenheim/Third Man, Sarah Dries as Madame Léontine Aubert, Josiah Clemens as John B. Thayer/First Man, Amber Furgison as Marion Thayer, Reece Furgison as Jack Thayer, Mike Spotts as George Widener/Second Man, Davena Laverty as Eleanor Widener/Second Man’s Wife, Rose Eyster as Charlotte Cardoza, Tasha Snowden as Edith Corse Evans, Crystal Swope as Alice Beane, Josh Muchler as Edgar Beane, Akeem Clark as Charles Clarke, Kristine Bachman as Caroline Neville, Megan Fisher as Kate McGowan, Christine Hilterman as Kate Mullins, Danielle Sommers as Kate Murphey, Sydney Harris as Barrett’s Girlfriend/Dancer and Pat Yost as Frances Carlson.
The first-class passenger ensemble includes: Daniel Jones, Hannah Spade, Kristine Bachman, Macey Feick, Mark Artley, Megan Fisher, Oliver Lenig and Sarah Breon.
The cecond-class passenger ensemble includes Anna Ford, Ava Trutt, Elliot Brosious, Harmonie Snowden, Kaiya Witkowski, Lana Perry, Lindsey Barker, Mackenzie Dries, Noah Savage, Seth Sponhouse, Sydney Harris, Tammy Wolgemuth and Tasha Snowden.
The third-class passenger ensemble includes: Ada Doyle, Alaina Geesaman, Amber Furgison, Anna Ford, Ava Trutt, Calvin Lenig, Dale Hauck, Dan Savage, Davena Laverty, Elliot Brosious, Eric Hartman, Fred Hooper, Hannah Spade, Harmonie Snowden, Jason Kriner, Josiah Clemens, Kaiya Witkowski, Lana Perry, Libby Maust, Lindsey Barker, Macey Feick, Mackenzie Dries, Mike Spotts, Nate Crawford, Noah Hartman, Noah Savage, Noell Prowant, Nora Lenig, Oliver Lenig, Pat Yost, Peter Lenig, Reece Furgison, Rose Eyster, Sarah Breon, Sarah Dries, Sydney Harris, Tammy Wolgemuth, Tasha Snowden and Warren Davis.
The offstage auxiliary ensemble includes Evy Roberts, Isabella Furgison, Madison Leininger, Melinda Stewart and Rebecca Crawford.
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Production is also using the the flight production company Vertigo to choreograph the flying effects within the show.
