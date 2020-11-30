MIFFLINBURG — During the holiday season the Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) helps to bring “book-love” to the area’s youngest children through its Books for Babes project.
Children enrolled in Early Head Start, Northumberland Area Head Start, Pre K Counts, and Early Intervention Preschool Programs in Snyder, Union, Columbia, Northumberland, and Montour counties receive these books. The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit partners in this project and provides envelopes, copying the parent tips, and distributing the books to the various classes.
The purpose of the program is to encourage the families of these children to see the value of reading and books.
“Our organization continues to promote the joy of reading to children and their parents in our community. We are very proud of our Books for Babes program,” noted Lisa Mertz, co-president of KSLA Susquehanna Valley. “What better Christmas present is there than a book!”
Each year a different book is given to the children.
“We have a wonderful book this year to give early intervention preschool-aged children across the Susquehanna Valley,” explained Ang Marcinek, Books for Babes chairperson. “The book selected for this year is Daniel's Winter Adventure by Becky Friedman.”
In this storybook based on a popular episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Daniel Tiger and Prince Wednesday go on a wintry adventure. It’s a sparkling, snowy day in the neighborhood. Daniel can’t wait to try ice skating for the first time! But when he thinks it is going to be too hard his dad reminds him, “If something seems hard to do, try it a little bit at a time.”
With the pandemic, the annual project was completed with a twist to foster a “love of reading.” With holiday paper, scissors, and tape in hand, the Book Wrapping Party got underway in individual members’ homes. The elves at Stayman Apartments also wrapped 450 of the books as their October monthly activity. The volunteers wrapped and labeled 1,124 books for the 2020 Books for Babes Project. Of course, the books underwent several quarantining phases as a safety precaution.
“Our Books for Babes program is a gift from the heart. Those of us who participate in this program ‘love’ to read and ‘love’ children,” said Marcinek. “We hope to spread the love of reading to these young children across our region.”
Co-President Janice Adair added, “There is simply no substitute for reading aloud to children. Children who have been read to, have access to books, and have meaningful conversations with adults are more successful in school.”
Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley is a local non-profit, volunteer organization whose goals are to develop literacy, provide instructional leadership, support professional development, and advocate literacy issues. Anyone interested in making a donation to the Books for Babes project to help ensure it continues. Checks should be made payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to: Mary Keiser at 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
