LEWISBURG — Union County property owners will not see an increase in their 2023 tax bills, under the terms of a proposed $21.7 million budget approved Tuesday by commissioners.
Union County Finance Director Jeffery McClintock said the proposed budget represents a $1.8 million decrease in expenses from the 2022 adopted budget.
According to McClintock, a decrease in debt service millage, by .50 mills, is proposed due to land sales by the county at the Great Streams Commons complex in Gregg Township. That translates to a $50 decrease in taxes on every $100,000 of assessed property value.
The county Maintenance Department expenses decreased by $234,000 by using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds, according to McClintock. A reduction in the tax collection department by $48,500 is attributed to fidelity bond expenses and equipment purchased in 2022. The Prothonotary Office budget decreased by $140,000 over 2022, due to a software purchase. A decrease in professional service, and elimination of a half-time position impacted a change in the Resource Center budget by $123,500. The Children and Youth Department budget decreased by 10% due to a reduction in care and service expenses. Other county agency department budgets decreased due to the allocation of ARPA funds.
McClintock said in 2023 budgeted major projects include replacing three bridges, costing $2.9 million dollars. Final adoption on the budget is scheduled for Dec. 27.
Approval was given Tuesday to an inmate housing agreement with Columbia County, which will house inmates for Union County for $75 per day, per inmate, in 2023.
A 10-year agreement for physician services for the Union County jail, with Evangelical Medical Services Organization, was also approved, at a rate of $2,000 per month. Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin will be providing those services.
Union County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Gregory Katherman gave a brief update on the 2022 elections in Union County.
According to Katherman, the county had a 61% voter turn-out with 16,240 votes cast out of 26,000 registered voters.
“There were no major issues and I’m happy with the day,” said Katherman.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• The retirement of Melissa Aukerman, legal secretary in the District Attorney’s Office, effective Dec. 30th.
• Hiring: Erin McCarthy, legal secretary; Sarah Stigerwalt-Egan, law clerk; and Ryan Boatman, deputy warden, who has 20 years of corrections experience.
• Purchasing of two properties, at 161 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, from Donald L. Dauberman, for $35,000. The county has no plans for the properties.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
