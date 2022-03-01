Crash victim in critical condition

WATSONTOWN — An 86-year-old Allenwood man remains hospitalized in critical condition following a violent crash which occurred at 3:20 p.m. Monday along Main Street in Watsontown.
Watsontown Police Department Sgt. Tim Kiefaber said the man was backing a 2011 Cadillac Escalade out of the CVS pharmacy parking lot when he inadvertently accelerated, causing the vehicle to slam into the TK Tackle building, at 223 Main St.
The Cadillac came to rest inside of the store.
"We do believe it was a medical issue that caused it," Kiefaber said, adding that he is not yet able to release the man's name.
He said the man was not injured in the crash, but is hospitalized due to a medical condition.
Three employees who were inside of the store at the time of the crash were not injured.
Kiefaber said the building, owned by Brent Frey and leased by TK Tackle, dates back to at least the 1800s. It was once used as an opera house.
According to Kiefaber, both Frey and TK Tackle are insured.
The building is structurally sound, Kiefaber said, with the front being boarded up after the car was removed. He believes the front of the building will be repaired.
In addition to the Watsontown Police Department, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to the crash. A portion of Main Street was closed as responders worked on scene.
