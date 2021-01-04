DANVILLE — The GIANT Company has announced a $200,000 donation to Geisinger's Fresh Food Farmacy program.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic has strained on food banks and food-insecure families across the state, the $200,000 will help sustain and expand the program.
Education, diet and wellness coaches and assistants give Fresh Food Farmacy patients and families a whole health approach to their nutritional needs. Geisinger also plans to offer more wellness coaching through an app that will be created for patients of the program.
Through partnerships with local food organizations, the Fresh Food Farmacy provides fresh, healthy food to patients and their families for up to 10 meals per week. Patient education is also an important factor in the program, which addresses two key factors, including food insecurity and uncontrolled diabetes.
Patients in the program have shown results with weight loss, lower blood pressure and improved measurements of triglycerides and cholesterol. Recent data shows that Fresh Food Farmacy patients have collectively achieved nearly $1.5 million in healthcare savings.
“The GIANT Company’s gift will help us to reach even more patients and their families,” said Allison Hess, vice president of health, Geisinger Steele Institute for Health Innovation. “For example, we plan to expand to include patients with conditions other than diabetes. There are many disease states that show improvement in patients who eat healthy, fresh foods. And with the results we’ve seen with patients who have diabetes, we look forward to exploring those new avenues.”
Early this year, GIANT provided $250,000 in donations for COVID relief to five children’s hospitals, including Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. The company also provided meals for many of Geisinger’s frontline workers during the pandemic.
Since 2017, Geisinger’s Fresh Food Farmacy has provided more than 706,000 meals to 4,828 families in the Lewistown, Shamokin and Scranton areas.
