MILTON — Motorists are being advised of upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 80 between the Northumberland County line and the Columbia County line for bridge maintenance.
On Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will continue performing bridge flushing and routine maintenance on the bridges on the Interstate 80 between east of mile marker 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) and west of mile marker 232 (Buckhorn/Route 42). Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.