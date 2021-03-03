EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Union County may accrue savings of more than $918,000 through a unique refinance of its debt.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said outstanding debt included bonds issued for Great Stream Commons. Over time, he said debt for other projects such as 9-1-1 upgrades and the Union County Government Center were rolled into debt for the Gregg Township-based industrial park.
Boop, speaking at the Tuesday meeting of commissioners, said previous pitches to refinance county debt may not have worked out so well.
“After 17 years of listening to proposals for bond refinancing, I think I had learned that if you hold out longer you will get a better deal,” Boop said. “In all fairness, the folks that do bond refinancing are looking to generate revenue dollars for their own company for their services. They are anxious to do as many bond refinancings as possible.”
Retreating interest rates in the last few years made the move desirable. It was noted in a morning work session with bond counsel that previous proposals would have accrued far less savings.
Boop said the county held off as sales of parcels of the Great Stream Commons industrial park could be pending.
“Rather than refinancing and tying them up into bonds for five, 10 or 15-year periods of time (with) the call to be able to recall is usually at least, five or six years out,” Boop said. “I was apprehensive of doing that and then having dollars from sales and not being able to pay down debt because of refinancing of bonds.”
Boop added that Union County is refinancing with a bank rather than going out on the bond market. The arrangement with western New York-based Key Bank is more versatile.
“If we were to make a big sale or several sales or even one single substantial sale at Great Stream Commons, we could take revenue dollars and go pay down debt without any penalty,” Boop said. “We wouldn’t have to wait until the bonds were callable.”
Savings would be about $125,000 per year through lower interest on the unpaid balance of the county’s debt.
“I think we are all excited about it,” Boop said. “Every once in a while good things happen.”
Boop recalled debt service on Great Stream Commons was close to $1 million per year at one point several years ago.
An ordinance to officially approve the refinancing would be on the agenda for the commissioner’s meeting of Tuesday, March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.